A 4-Year-Old Girl Was Hit By A Truck In Ontario & The GoFundMe Has Raised Over $43K
She is receiving care at SickKids.
A GoFundMe set up for Sophie Foley, a four-year-old girl who suffered life-threatening injuries after being hit by a truck, is now less than two thousand dollars away from achieving its goal.
This article contains content that may be upsetting to some of our readers.
Tanya Stanley, who set up the GoFundMe page, stated that Sophie was hit while crossing the road with several other children and adults while attending the Norwood Fair on Monday, October 10.
The page's description alleges that the truck driver fled the scene after hitting the preschooler. However, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said the cause of the collision "remains under investigation."
At around 5:15 p.m. on Monday, OPP responded to a "serious motor vehicle collision" in the village of Norwood.
"A vehicle was travelling on Alma Street when it struck a young pedestrian. The pedestrian has been transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries," OPP stated.
Anyone who witnessed the collision or has dashcam footage is asked to call 705-742-0401 or 1-888-310-1122.
Sophie has been transferred to Toronto's Sick Kids hospital, where doctors have determined she has a fractured skull, extensive brain injuries, and a laceration on her liver, according to the GoFundMe page.
The latest update states that the young girl has had a monitor placed inside her skull to keep track of the swollen and damaged areas of her brain.
"Her laceration on her liver will heal itself over time but will have to be careful," it reads. "She is still sedated as they are trying to keep her brain activity to a minimal so it can heal."
Donations are being used to support Sophie's parents, Natasha and Dan, by covering any "regular life expenses" or costs they may encounter while in Toronto tending to her.
At the time of the writing of this article, over $43,000 out of the fundraiser's $45,000 goal has been raised, with hundreds more donations rolling in by the minute.
The outpour of support has had a positive impact on the family, however, "it is unknown the extend of what they are dealing with until some of the swelling starts to dissipate and her body starts to heal," the description of the fundraiser adds.