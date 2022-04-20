Ontario Man Was Allegedly Held Captive & Tortured For 2 Days For His Banking Information
A police spokesperson says the crimes involved hit a "level of depravity that we don't typically see."
This article contains graphic content that might not be suitable for some readers.
A 21-year-old man was allegedly held captive in a Timmins residence and tortured for two days for his banking information by two female suspects.
Timmins Police Service has charged one local woman with a long list of charges and are still looking for the second suspect who allegedly helped confine and assault the young man, according to a press release.
The victim was confined and "psychically controlled" at a "Joseph Street residential address" for two days starting on April 14, where he faced physical and sexual assault.
Timmins Police spokesperson Marc Depatie told Narcity that the victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries, including the loss of several teeth and severe facial bruising.
"The suspects managed to keep the victim bound within the residence and persisted in repeated assaults on his person in order to have him provide his personal banking information under duress," reads the press release.
The suspects eventually let the man go and he was found wandering the street in distress by an individual driving by, who took him to the hospital.
Depatie says the man's hospital visit triggered the police response. On April 17, a "search warrant was executed at the residence," where police collected evidence of the crimes and brought 41-year-old Chantal Doucet into custody.
Doucet has been charged with:
- Assault contrary to the Criminal Code of Canada
- Assault with a Weapon contrary to the Criminal Code of Canada
- Utter Threats contrary to the Criminal Code of Canada
- Forcible Confinement contrary to the Criminal Code of Canada
- Sexual Assault contrary to the Criminal Code of Canada
- Robbery contrary to the Criminal Code of Canada
- Possession of Property Obtained by Crime
- Fail to Comply with Probation Order contrary to the Criminal Code of Canada
Depatie says the horrific incident is "definitely an isolated event" and that "there is no need for public concern as far as this reoccurring or becoming something commonplace."
"It's a rather unique set of circumstances," says Depatie."There's a sexual assault component that is equally distressing. All of these offences are serious, of course, but the sexual component adds a level of depravity that we don't typically see."
If you or someone you know has been the victim of sexual assault, call the Assaulted Women's Helpline at 1-866-863-0511. You can also contact the Support Services for Male Survivors of Sexual Assault at 1-866-887-0015.