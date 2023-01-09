People Are Outraged By 'Disgusting' Cemetery Rampage In Ontario & 7 Teens Have Been Charged
Over 60 headstones were damaged.
Ontario Provincial Police have charged and arrested seven youths after investigating an incident that occurred in a cemetery.
This article contains content that may be upsetting to some of our readers.
On January 4, Perth County OPP was made aware of an incident after a "concerned citizen contacted police reporting multiple headstones were damaged," they stated in a press release on Monday.
The OPP initiated an investigation and asked the public to help find the people responsible.
"As a result of the investigation, a 13-year-old from Huron East, a 14-year-old from West Perth, a 15-year-old from West Perth, three 16-year-olds, two from West Perth and one from Stratford and a 17-year-old from West Perth have been arrested and charged," they stated.
The teens allegedly caused damage to 61 headstones at the St. Vincent De Paul Cemetery in Mitchell, Ontario.
\u201c#OPP is investigating a mischief after police were called to St Vincent De Paul Cemetery in Mitchell after unknown(s) damaged over 50 headstones. Anyone with info is asked to please call 1-888-310-1122 or crime stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. #PerthOPP ^kl\u201d— OPP West Region (@OPP West Region) 1672860704
People commenting on a tweet posted by the OPP were unhappy with the incident. They called the "disturbing," "disgusting," "disrespectful," and "appalling."
"Seriously! What goes through someone's mind when doing things like that?" one person said.
Another commented, "this is absolutely disgusting and also they are not cheap. So sad for all the families involved."
OPP charged all seven teens with two counts of mischief over $5,000 and they are scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice. However, the date is not yet clear.
"Members of the Perth County OPP detachment worked tirelessly to follow up with information received from the public, to ensure that those responsible for this senseless act of mischief were identified, arrested and charged. I hope that with these arrests, those directly affected by the damaged memorials, and the entire community, can begin to recover from the distress that this has caused," Acting Inspector David Sinko said in the release.
Moreover, the identities of those accused are protected due to the Youth Criminal Justice Act.