Ontario Kids Kick Down Someone's Front Door For A Social Media Challenge (VIDEO)
This elevated version of nicky nicky nine doors is not fun for homeowners.
If you've ever played nicky nicky nine doors as a kid, you better hope karma doesn't swing back around to your front door with a new social media challenge.
OPP West Region is looking for three "youths" who kicked in someone's front door for a "social media challenge," according to a tweet.
Really! Social media challenge causes damage and scares residents after three youths kick in a front door in #PortDover. Do YOU recognize the clothing or the voices? Please call the #OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or @hncrimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477. @NorfolkCountyCA #NorfolkOPP ^es pic.twitter.com/ifRLygXMh0
— OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) November 22, 2021
In a video shared by police, three young people can be seen walking up to a home's front porch with their phones ready to film before arguing about who should "'go first."
One of the individuals can be heard saying, "you should go," while pointing at the person closest to the door.
"No, you should go," they reply, pointing to the third person in the group.
The three continue to argue and eventually take turns knocking on the door, with the last individual to knock kicking the door in.
As the door swings open, you can hear what appears to be the three individuals laughing as they run off.
Police say the residents inside the home were scared to find their door kicked in and police are looking to identify the three individuals.
OPP are asking anyone who recognizes the clothing or voices in the video to "call the [OPP] at 1-888-310-1122 or @hncrimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477."