Ontario Kids Kick Down Someone's Front Door For A Social Media Challenge (VIDEO)

This elevated version of nicky nicky nine doors is not fun for homeowners.

Ontario Teens Kick Down Someone's Front Door For A Social Media Challenge
@OPP_WR | Twitter

If you've ever played nicky nicky nine doors as a kid, you better hope karma doesn't swing back around to your front door with a new social media challenge.

OPP West Region is looking for three "youths" who kicked in someone's front door for a "social media challenge," according to a tweet.

In a video shared by police, three young people can be seen walking up to a home's front porch with their phones ready to film before arguing about who should "'go first."

One of the individuals can be heard saying, "you should go," while pointing at the person closest to the door.

"No, you should go," they reply, pointing to the third person in the group.

The three continue to argue and eventually take turns knocking on the door, with the last individual to knock kicking the door in.

As the door swings open, you can hear what appears to be the three individuals laughing as they run off.

Police say the residents inside the home were scared to find their door kicked in and police are looking to identify the three individuals.

OPP are asking anyone who recognizes the clothing or voices in the video to "call the [OPP] at 1-888-310-1122 or @hncrimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477."

Ontario Investigates What's Up With Its COVID-19 Vax Portal After Reports Of Scam Texts

The government is "aggressively" investigating these reports.

Alex Arsenych | Narcity

To anyone who has recently scheduled an appointment through Ontario's COVID-19 vaccine portal, beware of any weird texts that might pop up on your phone.

Ontario is currently investigating after some Ontarians reported that they got a scam text sent to their phone after booking through the vaccine portal.

OPP Reunited A Dog With Its Owners After 'Good Samaritans' Found It On Highway 404

The big white pup is home safe!

OPP_HSD | Twitter

An Ontario dog went for a solo walk along Highway 404, but OPP and local citizens helped the pup get home safe.

OPP Highway Safety Division posted the heartwarming story to Twitter on November 16.

A Car Was Shredded To Pieces On Highway 400 But The Driver Only Received Minor Injuries

The vehicle was in a collision early Thursday morning.

OPP_CR | Twitter

A collision on Thursday morning left a car shredded to pieces, but its driver only had minor injuries.

Around 6:30 a.m. on November 11, Bracebridge OPP officers responded to a three-vehicle crash on Highway 400 southbound near Go Home Lake Road in Georgian Bay Township. Muskoka EMS and the Georgian Bay Fire Department were also at the scene.

Ontario Police Are Looking Long & Hard For Thieves Who Stole Over $90K Worth Of Condoms

What does one even do with that many prophylactics?!

Roman Tiraspolsky | Dreamstime

If you go home with a Tinder date and find out that they have a lifetime-supply-sized hoard of condoms, the Ontario Provincial Police might want to hear from you.

On November 5, police received a report of the theft of $90,000 worth of condoms from an address on Road 68 in Zorra Township, just outside of London, Ontario.

