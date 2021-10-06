Trending Tags

Ontario Mayor Thinks TikTok Challenge Is To Blame After A Public Bathroom Was Destroyed

"I suggest a new challenge: volunteer, fundraise for charity, contribute."

Ontario Mayor Thinks TikTok Challenge Is To Blame After A Public Bathroom Is Destroyed
MariannMeedWard | Twitter, MariannMeedWard | Twitter

A public washroom in Burlington was destroyed, and Mayor Marianne Meed Ward thinks TikTok may have something to do with it.

A recent TikTok trend where students destroy bathrooms and school property and cause general mischief, dubbed "devious licks," has gained popularity on the social media platform with many videos showcasing children performing their "devious licks."

Meed Ward took to Twitter after the bathroom vandal, saying, "the recent destruction of a public washroom in The Orchard, possibly in response to a viral TikTok challenge, is illegal & absolutely unacceptable."

Meed Ward said police have been notified and wrote, "I suggest a new challenge: volunteer, fundraise for charity, contribute - don't destroy our community."

Nadia Blackburn, manager of parks operation, told Narcity the damage took place on the evening of October 1 at Orchard Park.

Blackburn says "the male and female washrooms were untouched," however she estimates the damage in the family washroom to be approximately $2,000.

The mayor suggested TikTok be held accountable "for allowing content that promotes illegal activity and not removing posts/blocking accounts that publish and promote content like this 'challenge.'"

TikTok did announce last month that it will be removing videos of the challenge and redirecting related hashtags, according to The Washington Post.

