A Crash On Highway 401 Has Left A Male Pedestrian Dead & OPP Said A Transport Was Involved
The suspect vehicle did not remain on the scene.
The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is investigating a fatal crash on Highway 401 in Mississauga Wednesday morning that left one male pedestrian dead and sent a female pedestrian to the hospital.
Police said at around 5:00 a.m., two people had gotten out of their vehicle in the express lanes of the westbound 401 between Renforth Drive and Dixie Road and one of them was struck and killed.
"A passenger vehicle struck one of those pedestrians causing that pedestrian to come to rest in one of the live lanes," said OPP Sgt Kerry Schmidt in a video posted to Twitter.
Schmidt said the pedestrian was then hit by a transport truck, which he explained, "did stop, but did subsequently leave the scene."
\u201cDeath investigation:#Hwy401/Dixie Rd wb in the express lanes. The incident took place at 5am. Male pedestrian deceased at the scene, female pedestrian to hospital. Anyone with information call #MississaugaOPP 905-858-8670\u201d— OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP Highway Safety Division) 1673435735
Police said the female pedestrian that was also outside of the vehicle on the highway was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
The ages of both pedestrians haven't been provided.
"We are currently appealing for any witnesses that might have information, that may have seen a vehicle pull over on the shoulder, that may have seen people outside of their vehicles. If you have dash cam, or if you are that transport truck driver, that did stop momentarily and then subsequently left, we would like to speak with you as well," said Schmidt.
Schmidt said the express lanes of the westbound Highway 401 are likely to remain closed for most of Wednesday morning as OPP remain on scene conducting their investigation and speaking with witnesses.
This is the second fail-to-remain collision involving a transport truck on the 401 in less than a week, as OPP managed to track down the driver responsible for knocking down an overhead sign on Friday thanks to tips from witnesses.