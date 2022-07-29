Toronto Police Are Looking For 2 Suspects Who Allegedly Stole A Bunch Of FedEx Packages
The packages were taken from a FedEx van.
The Toronto Police Service (TPS) is currently looking for two women who allegedly nicked some FedEx packages from a delivery van.
In a news release issued on July 28, officers reported the incident, which happened earlier this month on July 6 at around 5:40 p.m., when a FedEx employee was making some deliveries.
The two suspects.Toronto Police Service
According to police, the employee had parked their van in the area of Adelaide and Bathurst streets when they left to go drop off a package.
Officers said the vehicle was gone when the employee returned from the delivery. The stolen vehicle was found a short while later in a parking lot nearby, around Adelaide and Portland streets, totally unoccupied.
There was no damage to the van, but, police said that the keys were gone and a number of packages were stolen.
"There are no updates in regards to the number of packages or contents at this time," TPS media relations officer, Cindy Chung, told Narcity via email.
Toronto police are looking for two suspects in connection to this theft.
Officers describe the first woman as between 5'6" to 5'7" feet tall, with a heavy build and long dark hair. She was seen wearing a tan tank top, blue jean shorts, black running shoes, and was carrying a black backpack with her.
The second woman is described to be 5'7" feet tall, with a thin build and short dark hair. Police said she was seen wearing a red top, black pants, black shoes and carrying a multi-coloured backpack.
Anyone with any information at all is asked to call the police at 416-808-1400. Anonymous tips can also be provided through Crime Stoppers at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.222tips.com.