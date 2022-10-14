Toronto Police Search For 3 Suspects After Jewellery Store Robbery & 750K Was Stolen (VIDEO)
An 18-year-old has already been arrested and charged in relation to the robbery.
Toronto Police Service (TPS) has released a video of a jewellery store robbery in hopes of identifying the three remaining suspects.
On May 4, 2022, a jewellery store in the Finch Avenue West & Highway 27 area was robbed by four men in masks and construction vests, according to a press release.
A video of the robbery posted by TPS timestamps the robbery at 12:51 p.m.
TPS said the four men, concealing their identities, "rushed" into the jewellery store when an employee opened the door.
According to TPS, one of the suspects "pointed a handgun at the employees and made demands for cash and jewellery."
The video shows a blurred-out employee being dragged by one of the suspects as they entered the store and, later in the video, being kicked several times.
A TPS spokesperson told Narcity the employee that was assaulted suffered "non-life threatening injuries."
In the video, the suspects can be seen taking out trays of jewellery, and police said the suspects took a "large quantity" before leaving the scene in a stolen vehicle.
TPS told Narcity the amount stolen was valued at $750,000.
The Hold Up Squad started investigating the robbery and identified one of the four suspects.
With the help of the 23 Division Major Crime Unit, the Hold Up Squad utilized two search warrants on October 5, and officers found clothing worn by the suspect during the robbery.
Johnathan Prevost.Toronto Police Service
18-year-old Johnathan Prevost has been charged with:
- Robbery with Firearm
- Disguise With Intent
- two counts of Forcible Confinement
- two counts of Assault With Weapon
- two counts of Pointing a Firearm
- Unauthorized Possession of Firearm
- Careless Storage of Firearm
- Possession of Firearm Contrary to Prohibition Order
- Possession Proceeds of Crime Under
- Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over
- Fail to Comply Recognizance
- Fail to Comply Probation