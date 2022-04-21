Toronto Police Arrest A Man & Boy For Alleged 'Takeover-Style' Robberies In Retail Stores
The pair reportedly robbed four stores.
Toronto Police Services Hold Up Squad arrested a young man and a boy for four "takeover-style" robberies in four stores.
Police allege that 20-year-old Talha Ahmed from Bradford and a 17-year-old boy from Toronto were behind a series of robberies that took place between April 13 and April 16, according to a press release.
The first three robberies occurred between April 13 and 14, where Ahmed and the boy reportedly "used verbal threats and physical violence while making demands for cash and narcotics."
Once the duo obtained the money and narcotics, the pair allegedly fled in a stolen car, according to police.
Toronto Police Hold Up Squad, York Regional Hold Up Squad, and the Peel Central Robbery Bureau worked together on the investigation in a "multi-jurisdictional" effort.
On April 16, Toronto Police officers responded to a pharmacy robbery around Kipling Avenue and Albion Road only to find a familiar scene.
The pair allegedly conducted a similar "takeover-style robbery" and made "verbal threats" while demanding narcotics.
However, this time, police had reported that the boy also "produced a knife and displayed it during the robbery."
After securing the drugs, the pair reportedly fled the scene in a stolen car, but police managed to catch up with them and stop the vehicle.
Officers then arrested both suspects and took them into custody.
Both suspects were arrested on April 16 and have been charged with:
- "Robbery With a Weapon
- three counts of Robbery
- four counts of Disguise With Intent
- Possession Property Obtained by Crime Over
- Possession Property Obtained by Crime Under"
This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.