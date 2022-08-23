Toronto Police Are Looking For 4 Suspects Involved In 2 Armed Carjackings This Week
Both cars were stolen at gunpoint.
The Toronto Police Service (TPS) is searching for four suspects who have been linked to two recent armed carjackings.
The TPS Hold Up Squad is investigating the two robberies and looking to identify the four men, according to a press release.
The first robbery took place on Sunday, August 21, when police were called to a Metro supermarket parking lot in the York Mills Road and Bayview Avenue area.
According to TPS, a 54-year-old woman was parking her white 2017 Cadillac Escalade with the license plate CCTZ949.
Three men got out of a dark-coloured sedan, approached the woman with a handgun and demanded her car keys. The woman turned over her keys and got out of her car, and the men stole the vehicle and fled.
A fourth man stayed behind in the driver's seat of the sedan and followed the other three men in the stolen vehicle.
The next morning, a similar incident happened nearby, in the area of Wilson Avenue and Keele Street.
A 49-year-old woman and a 53-year-old man stopped in a parking lot in their white two-door 2019 Porsche Carrera 4S with the personalized licence plate "RAEANNE." As they got out of the car, they were approached by two men.
One of them pointed a handgun while demanding the car keys and proceeded to hop into the running car and drive away, while the other got into a nearby dark-coloured sedan and followed him.
TPS says three of the four men are "described as Black" and "approximately 20 years old." However, the police do not yet have a description for the fourth suspect.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at "416-808-7350, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), or at www.222tips.com."
