Ontario Police Are Investigating An Alleged Theft That Involved About $200K Of Butter
That's a serious margarine of error. 🧈
Someone in Ontario apparently couldn't wait for their churn to pick up some butter at the grocery store.
Ontario Police are currently investigating an alleged theft that included stolen transport trucks and trailers, and, well, a boatload of churned dairy products that come out to around $200,000 in total.
Members of the Quinte West Detachment of the OPP said they responded to a call on Boxing Day, at around 9:45 a.m., from a trucking facility on Glen Miller Road in Trenton after two transport trucks were reported stolen.
During their investigation, officers learned that late Christmas Day, at around 11:00 at night, four suspects broke into the trucking facility after being dropped off by someone else in a black SUV. When they broke in, two transport trucks were stolen and used to rob two trailers that were carrying about $200,000 worth of butter.
So, how much butter could you score with a cool $200K? Well, according to police, there were 20,000 kilos of butter stolen on the trailers.
Ontario Provincial Police
The transport trucks and trailers were found on December 27, but nowhere near where the trucking facility was. One truck was found on McCulloch Avenue in Etobicoke while another was found on Attwell Drive in Toronto. The butter, however, was nowhere to be found.
Provincial police shared images of the suspected vehicles used for the buttery heist, and they are asking that anyone with any information at all reach out to them as soon as possible. Anyone with information can contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122.