Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - News

The Grinch Was Arrested By Ontario Police On Christmas Morning & Honestly He Had It Coming

He was charged and everything, but was quickly released. 👀

The Grinch Was Arrested By Ontario Police On Christmas Morning & Honestly He Had It Coming
OPP_ER | Twitter

According to Ontario Provincial Police, the Grinch was arrested on Christmas Day, and details of the whole event sound awfully familiar.

In a news release posted on Christmas Day, officers with the Grenville County Detachment of the OPP reported they saw a 1957 Paris Manufacturing Company sled being pulled by an "unknown mixed-breed canine" while travelling at dangerously high speeds. They spotted the sled in the early morning hours on December 25 heading southbound on Mount Crumpit Road, just north of the Town of Whoville.

Officers went after the nonsensically-driven sled, but cut their pursuit short due to "public safety concerns." They quickly, however, spotted the sled near the edge of a cliff, filled to the brim with presents and decorated trees, which they suspect were all stolen.

After running up to the sled, police were able to identify the driver as "Mr. Grinch," who was crying out for help as the toboggan started to inch closer to the edge of the cliff.

"As officers and the driver began to lose their footing, a young female, identified as Cindy-Lou Who, was found on top of the presents," according to officers.

It was apparently at that precise moment that provincial police saw Mr. Grinch's heart grow three sizes. Somehow, he "miraculously found the strength of ten Grinches plus two" and was able to slide the sled and Cindy-Lou Who back to safety. Phew!

Officers confirmed that all of the presents in the back of the toboggan were indeed stolen, and they also clocked the Grinch for his overweight vehicle.

The "approximately" 53-year-old Mr. Grinch was arrested for theft of over $5,000, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, and for the overweight vehicle that violates its permit.

Grinch, however, returned all of the "snoof," "tringlers," "fuzzles," "pantookas," "dafflers" and "wuzzles" to all of the residents in Whoville.

"All of the residents rejoiced and declined to press charges, and in typical Who-fashion, forgave him for his actions," provincial police said.

Guess the Grinch isn't such a bad banana after all!

From Your Site Articles

10 Of The Strangest Christmas Traditions Around The World & It Includes Pooping Logs

Just when you thought you'd seen and heard it all!

Calin Stan | Dreamstime, Iakov Filimonov | Dreamstime

The holiday season is all around but, depending where in the world you live, there are some quirky traditions.

For many, the holidays is a chance to spend quality time with family and friends, relax by an open fire — or beach — depending how hot the climate is in December, and exchange gifts.

Keep Reading Show less

Justin Trudeau's Christmas Message For Canadians Says We'll Get To Brighter Days Together

He wished everyone a merry Christmas from his family. 🎄

JustinTrudeau | Twitter, @sophiegregoiretrudeau | Instagram

As part of an annual tradition, Justin Trudeau's Christmas message to Canadians has been posted and he said we can get to brighter days together.

He shared a holiday video on December 24 in which he wished everyone "joy, health and love" during the holiday season and a merry Christmas from himself and his family.

Keep Reading Show less

A Driver Was Going So Fast On An Ontario Highway That They Passed An Emergency Vehicle

The motorist was going 150 km/h. 🚑🚨

Ontario Provincial Police | Handout

A driver from Alberta was in such a rush that they were caught going even faster than an emergency vehicle, according to police.

At around 4:30 p.m. on December 19, officers with the Temiskaming OPP detachment responded to a traffic complaint along Highway 11 in Temagami.

Keep Reading Show less

An Ontario Teen Whipped Out A Weapon When A Store Employee Asked Them To Mask Up

The teen faced a few charges.

Anna Kraynova | Dreamstime

Ontario Provincial Police charged a teenager with four separate counts after they pulled a weapon on an employee that reminded them to put on their mask.

In the early morning hours of December 20, just shortly after 3 a.m., OPP officers with the Southern Georgian Bay detachment said they got a call from a retail store on Midland Avenue in Midland, Ontario.

Keep Reading Show less