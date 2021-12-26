The Grinch Was Arrested By Ontario Police On Christmas Morning & Honestly He Had It Coming
He was charged and everything, but was quickly released. 👀
According to Ontario Provincial Police, the Grinch was arrested on Christmas Day, and details of the whole event sound awfully familiar.
In a news release posted on Christmas Day, officers with the Grenville County Detachment of the OPP reported they saw a 1957 Paris Manufacturing Company sled being pulled by an "unknown mixed-breed canine" while travelling at dangerously high speeds. They spotted the sled in the early morning hours on December 25 heading southbound on Mount Crumpit Road, just north of the Town of Whoville.
Officers went after the nonsensically-driven sled, but cut their pursuit short due to "public safety concerns." They quickly, however, spotted the sled near the edge of a cliff, filled to the brim with presents and decorated trees, which they suspect were all stolen.
#GrenvilleOPP recover stolen property following pursuit w/sled shortly after sunrise. Male arrested & released, victims decline charges. Property returned to residents, male warned for theft, charged with overweight vehicle. Enjoy your holiday season & #BeSafe ^dhpic.twitter.com/lIn89Srp57— OPP East Region (@OPP East Region) 1640434271
After running up to the sled, police were able to identify the driver as "Mr. Grinch," who was crying out for help as the toboggan started to inch closer to the edge of the cliff.
"As officers and the driver began to lose their footing, a young female, identified as Cindy-Lou Who, was found on top of the presents," according to officers.
It was apparently at that precise moment that provincial police saw Mr. Grinch's heart grow three sizes. Somehow, he "miraculously found the strength of ten Grinches plus two" and was able to slide the sled and Cindy-Lou Who back to safety. Phew!
Officers confirmed that all of the presents in the back of the toboggan were indeed stolen, and they also clocked the Grinch for his overweight vehicle.
The "approximately" 53-year-old Mr. Grinch was arrested for theft of over $5,000, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, and for the overweight vehicle that violates its permit.
Grinch, however, returned all of the "snoof," "tringlers," "fuzzles," "pantookas," "dafflers" and "wuzzles" to all of the residents in Whoville.
"All of the residents rejoiced and declined to press charges, and in typical Who-fashion, forgave him for his actions," provincial police said.
Guess the Grinch isn't such a bad banana after all!