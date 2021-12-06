Trending Tags

There's A Real Grinch Cave Rental in Utah & It's The Perfect Dr. Seuss Hideaway (PHOTOS)

"So enjoy your stay or don’t, I don’t care."— The Grinch 🎄

There's A Real Grinch Cave Rental in Utah & It's The Perfect Dr. Seuss Hideaway
Vacasa

While the Grinch is busy stealing gifts this Christmas, a few lucky visitors will be keeping his cave warm on Mt. Crumpit.

There's a real-life version of the Dr. Seuss character's cave in Utah, and a few lucky people have already booked a night to stay there through Vacasa, a vacation rental company, ahead of Christmas.

Vacasa

The listing for the rocky residence went live on December 3 and has already been booked solid from December 13- 23.

The multi-floor listing comes with two bedrooms and "two fully functional, flushable bathrooms," says the listing.

Vacasa

The living area is equipped with the Grinch's pipe organ and Max the dog's drum set so that you can play your least favourite holiday songs in pure Grinch fashion.

The Grinch's library is stacked to the brim with books for book lovers who want to spend the holidays just reading.

Vacasa

The rental unit did not hold back when it came to decor and staying on brand with Dr. Seuss' trademark ornamentation.

The kitchen comes stocked with Dr. Seuss-themed grocery staples such as Who- hash and Who-pudding, the packaging of which looks like it came straight out of a Dr. Seuss storybook.

Vacasa

Even though the kitchen comes with cute Dr. Seuss-themed food, guests have to bring their own food since the rental is in a remote area.

They aren’t joking when they say you’ll be living in a real cave, far away from civilization, just as the Grinch likes it.

The Grinch's closet also comes with his Turkish green fur, and he's left strict instructions that guests must not touch it.

Vacasa

The rental is in a suitably remote spot so guests need a vehicle to get there.

If you weren't one of the lucky few to book a night, you can still take a virtual visit to the cave via Vacasa's virtual 3D tour.

The Grinch's Cave

Vacasa

Price: CA $25.56

When: December 13-23

Address: Boulder, Utah

Why You Need To Go: Because the opportunity to spend the holiday season at the Grinch's cave don't come up ofter, so you should take the chance while you can.

Vacasa

