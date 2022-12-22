An Ontario Home Was Ransacked Right Before The Holidays & All Their Presents Are Gone
Their family heirlooms were also taken.
The holiday season is supposed to be filled with goodwill and cheer, but apparently, some people aren't feeling the spirit this year.
In a scrouge-inspired theft, an Ontario household has been wiped clean less than a week before the holidays, with Christmas presents and more stolen in broad daylight, according to a press release.
Brantford Police Service is investigating a residential break and enter and theft that happened on December 19 in Riva Ridge, Brantford.
The theft took place between 10:30 a.m. and 10:45 a.m., and police believe a suspect or suspects broke into a home and stole family heirlooms, a large amount of cash, jewelry and all of the household's holiday presents.
Police are asking for the public's help to identify the possible suspect or suspects and are seeking any possible information.
Given the theft and break-in, it's safe to say that if the parties responsible are caught, they'll find themselves on Brantford Police Service's naughty list.
Anyone with information regarding the break-in is asked to contact Brantford Police Service investigators at 519-756-7050 or anonymously through Brantford Crime Stoppers at 519-750-8477 or 1-800-222-8477.
Meanwhile, in Bruce County, Saugeen Shores Police are also warning residents of porch pirates who have been plundering homes for packages this season.
"Police say residents should consider installing a doorbell camera or small CCTV system at the front of the house, as cameras with motion detectors are able to alert residents of any potential thieves and help notify when packages are delivered."
So it seems presents may not be safe indoors or outdoors this holiday season.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.