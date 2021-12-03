Trending Tags

OPP Says To 'Lock Your Doors' After Attempted Break-Ins & A Sexual Assault In Orillia

Orillia OPP are cautioning people to be aware of their surroundings.

OPP_CR | Twitter

This article contains graphic content that might not be suitable for some readers.

The Orillia OPP crime unit is investigating a sexual assault and break and enter after an "unknown/unidentified' man wearing a black mask broke into a woman's home on December 2.

Orillia OPP says they have responded to a number of attempted break-ins by an unknown man in the area, including Barrie Road and Dallas Street, Memorial Avenue and Elmer Park, as well as Mississaga Street West and Albert Street North.

Police say the investigation is in the "early stages" and are "reminding the public to always use caution and be aware of their personal safety at all times."

"Be aware of your surroundings at all times, lock your doors, lock your windows," Orillia OPP told Narcity. "If you have video cameras in the area, we'd like you to check your video cameras and see if there's any suspicious people in the area at that time that you can forward to police."

The unidentified man is described as being in his 20s, white, and having "light brown hair" and police say he was wearing "a black medical mask or dark coloured ski mask."

Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to contact the Orillia OPP at 705-326-3536.

This interview has been condensed and edited for clarity.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

