Ontario Police Look For Group Who Allegedly Rappelled Down A Building For A Diamond Heist
Straight out of the movies.🎥💎
York Regional Police are asking for help to find a group of suspects who allegedly rappelled off of a roof and down into a jewelry store to steal some diamonds in Vaughan.
It all went down in the area of Weston Road and Highway 7 on Saturday, April 16, about ten minutes before 9 p.m., but police said that they were called down two days later for a report of a break-in and theft at the store.
According to police, four to five men gained access to the roof of the building before they rappelled down into the jewelry store. Then, in almost typical heist-movie fashion, police said the suspects cut a hole into the safe and stole "a quantity" of diamonds from it.
SUSPECTS SOUGHT FOLLOWING COMMERCIAL BREAK AND ENTER IN VAUGHANwww.youtube.com
Officers released a video of the surveillance footage from that night, where four men are seen walking across a parking lot. Two of them are dressed in all black from head to toe, while the others appear to be wearing neon construction vests.
Investigators are looking for witnesses and asking that anyone who can identify the suspects come forward.
"Officers would also like to speak with anyone who may have dashboard footage from the area of Weston Road between Highway 7 and Langstaff Road, from 7 p.m. on Saturday, April 16, to 5 a.m. on Sunday, April 17, 2022," the release reads.
Police also shared a description and some photographs of what the suspect vehicles look like. According to police, the suspects were driving an older Honda Odyssey and a newer white Toyota CRV.
Anyone with any information is asked to reach out to the York Regional Police #4 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 1-866-5423 ext. 7445 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.