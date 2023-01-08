A Woman Was Assaulted By Another Woman In A TTC Bathroom This Weekend & Sent To Hospital
She suffered “minor injuries.”
A woman was assaulted while in a TTC bathroom late Saturday night.
Toronto Police Service (TPS) told Narcity they were called to the Bloor-Yonge subway station for reports of an assault at 10:25 p.m. on January 7.
TPS said another woman in the bathroom assaulted the victim, who was treated by paramedics on the scene and later transported to a hospital.
A TPS Spokesperson confirmed the victim suffered "minor injuries."
Trains on line 1 Yonge-University passed over Bloor-Yonge "due to a security incident" Saturday night, according to a tweet from TTC Service Alerts, posted at 10:31 p.m.
\u201cLine 1 Yonge-University: Trains are not stopping at Bloor-Yonge due to a security incident.\u201d— TTC Service Alerts (@TTC Service Alerts) 1673148666
In a follow-up tweet, TTC confirmed that regular service had resumed at 10:45 p.m.
\u201cLine 1 Yonge-University Regular service has resumed at Bloor-Yonge. https://t.co/BPIbjNBsF7\u201d— TTC Service Alerts (@TTC Service Alerts) 1673149558
This assault comes just days after a TTC rider was pushed onto the tracks at Bloor-Yonge station on January 3, following a fight between two men where one reportedly pushed the other onto the tracks.
Violence on the TTC has become a rising concern for Toronto residents in the wake of several murders and incidents in 2022, now carrying into 2023.
Last month residents voiced their concerns about safety on the TTC and even petitioned riders to email the CEO to demand action in an online Reddit group.
In January 2023, users in Reddit's askTO subreddit shared resources on what to do if you are pushed onto the Subway tracks while riding the TTC to remain safe.
Mayor John Tory announced earlier this week that Toronto plans to pour $53 million into the TTC to improve safety by increasing safety staff with 50 more TTC Special Constables. As well as 10 more Streets to Homes outreach workers to help vulnerable residents on the TTC in addition to other measures.
