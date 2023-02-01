'Shocking' Video Shows A Car Driving Right Through Vaughan Mills In Bold Late-Night Heist
The car smashed through the front entrance.
York Regional Police (YRP) is asking for help as they investigate an overnight heist caught on film that truly looks like something straight out of a Hollywood action movie.
A vehicle was caught on security cameras smashing through the front entrance of Vaughan Mills mall and speeding by store after store before two suspects got out and robbed one of them.
"It's quite a shocking display," York Regional Police Sgt Whitney told Narcity in an interview. "They drove through the mall and went to an electronics store where they smashed their way in and then proceeded to steal a quantity of electronic devices."
"They also drove out of the mall and then smashed their way out of an alternative exit," Whitney said.
Amazingly, the driver seemed to weave through mall kiosks, children's rides and navigate various turns inside the mall without crashing into anything.
This unfolded at about 1:10 a.m. Wednesday and police were first called to the scene some 20 minutes later. By that time, the suspects were long gone.
"They were purposeful in their actions so they weren't there very long," said Sgt Whitney.
\u201cWe\u2019re going to call a flag on this one.\n\nEarly this morning a 2011 Black Audi A4 with Quebec licence plate X10 SNP smashed through Vaughan Mills. Two suspects committed a break and enter and fled.\n\nIf you have any information on this vehicle or the suspects, please call police.\u201d— York Regional Police (@York Regional Police) 1675268906
Adding to the series of crimes committed in this incident, police have also confirmed that the vehicle used in the robbery was stolen.
The vehicle has been described as a 2011 Black Audi A4 with the Quebec license plate X10 SNP.
Police have also noted a distinctive decal displayed across the top of the vehicle's windshield that says "Ladies On Wheels."
No injuries were reported throughout the incident and it didn't seem as though the driver struck or damaged anything inside of the mall, aside from the glass doors they smashed through to get in and out.
YRP is asking anyone who saw what happened or managed to capture video footage of the incident or the suspects involved to contact them at 1-866-876-5423.