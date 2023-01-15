A Toronto Man Keeps Eating French Toast On The TTC & It Looks Fancy AF (VIDEOS)
Have you seen French Toast Guy?
A new Toronto legend has risen from the depths of the TTC, and he's serving up French toast.
A mystery man has been spotted cooking and eating French toast while riding the TTC, at TTC stations and even on the streets of Toronto for no apparent reason.
"French Toast Guy" has quickly become a social phenomenon on the TTC, with riders taking videos of the unknown chef as he prepares and enjoys his meal in lavish fashion.
@nardinee_
anyone else saw someone making french toast on the subway?🤔 #frenchtoastguy # Toronto #fyp #frenchtoast #random #downtownToronto #tiktoktoronto #viral #funny #canada #ttc #torontottc #ttc #breakfast #mood
In a video recently posted to TikTok, the man was spotted delicately eating his French toast on a formal dining table while wearing a red apron at a TTC station.
@njthevocalist
Love this guy! So chill, enjoying his French toast! #frenchtoastguy #Toronto #fyp #frenchtoast #random #downtownToronto #tiktoktoronto #viral #funny #canada #ttc #torontottc #ttc #breakfast
The chef has seen again eating his French toast on a TTC subway arriving at King Station in a video posted to TikTok, with a white napkin tucked into his red apron.
@impishfondue
First video is dedicated to this weird city and a breakfast OG #toronto #frenchtoastguy #frenchtoast #ttc #fyp #tiktoktoronto #random
Another Torontonian caught him on camera at another TTC station ringing a silver bell before lifting the lid off his French toast and preparing to dig in.
@barubarbara
So much dedication for French toast. Don’t know if this is weird or wholesome. #frenchtoastguy #Toronto #fyp #frenchtoast #random #downtownToronto #tiktoktoronto #viral #funny #canada #ttc #torontottc #ttc
The mystery man called out to onlookers as he unfurled his napkin and tucked it beneath his chin, yelling, "Love French toast!"
In another video posted to TikTok, French Toast Guy was spotted actually cooking his meal on the side of the street outside St. Andrew station on January 10.
@menna9945
This guy was making FRENCH TOAST just outside of St. Andrews station😂😂😂#toronto #downtowntoronto #funny #fyp #viral #breakfast #frenchtoast @Kee
The man basted his bread in what appeared to be a bowl of egg mix before throwing it on a portable stovetop skillet to cook. The video then jumps forward to the cook enjoying a plate of French toast with syrup and berries.
Videos of the chef around the TTC started popping up on Tiktok a few days ago, and many Torontonians have started to theorize who he is and why he's doing it.
In a Reddit thread on R/Toronto, one person guessed that it was "Brilliant performance art" as violence on the TTC has become a greater concern, while another suspected it may be a "PR stunt."
Regardless of why or who the chef is, it seems the general opinion is that people are grateful for some fun, albeit strange, news surrounding the TTC.
Narcity reached out to the TTC for comment but did not hear back in time for publication.