ottawa police

A 14-Year-Old Ottawa Girl Is Missing & Police Are Asking For Help

She was last seen on April 11.

Ontario Editor
Eva Marsh. Right: Ottawa Police station.

Eva Marsh. Right: Ottawa Police station.

OttawaPolice | Twitter, JuanFrancois | Dreamstime

Ottawa Police are now asking for the public's help after a 14-year-old girl was reported missing and was last seen before the Easter holiday.

According to a press release that was posted on Tuesday, Eva Marsh was last seen around 2:00 p.m. on April 11 in the area of Champlain Street and Jeanne D’Arc Blvd North.

She was last seen wearing shorts and a black sweater and is usually spotted in pink Nike shoes.

Police state that they are worried about her health and well-being and have released multiple photos of what she looks like on Twitter.

Currently, officers believe that Marsh might be wandering around the Rideau Center.

Anyone with information about her current location is asked to contact Ottawa Police at 613-236-1222. The public can also submit anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477 or at crimestoppers.ca.

At the moment, there is no active Amber Alert. According to MissingKids, an alert is only issued if the child is under 18, there is the belief that they have been abducted and are in immediate danger, there is information that is available that will help find the child or abductor (like the description on what they look like, the vehicle that was driven, etc.), and it was issued within a reasonable amount of time of the abduction.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

