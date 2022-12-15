A Toronto Man Punched A Parking Cop In The Face & Broke His Glasses After Getting A Ticket
The last time you got a ticket, you may have felt like throwing a punch, but most people don't let those intrusive thoughts win.
Toronto Police Service (TPS) has arrested a 61-year-old Toronto man who allegedly punched a Parking Enforcement Officer this week, according to a press release.
On December 13 at around 12 p.m., near Grenville Street and Bay Street, police were called for reports of an assault against a Parking Enforcement Officer.
The officer is alleged to have been working in the area when he gave out a violation for the posted No Stopping by-laws to a vehicle, but It looks like the driver of the vehicle wasn't too happy with the ticket.
Police report that the driver and the officer got into a "physical altercation" and that the driver punched the officer and broke his glasses.
Eduardo Baer of Toronto was arrested and charged with assaulting a peace officer on December 13 and is set to appear in court at Old City Hall on January 23.
Assaulting a peace officer is an indictable offence, according to the Criminal Code, and doing so means you could spend up to five years in prison.
So if you're frustrated with a ticket, you may want to take a hot breath before being served a hot jail sentence.
TPS is asking anyone with information on the incident to contact them at 416-808-1600 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers y at 416-222-TIPS (8477.)
