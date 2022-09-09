A 14-Year-Old Toronto Girl Is Missing & Toronto Police Are Asking For The Public's Help
Police are concerned for her safety.
A 14-year-old Toronto girl is missing, and police are calling on the public to help find her.
According to Toronto Police Service (TPS), the teen, Kallan Benjamin, was last seen on Monday, September 5, 2022, at 1:30 a.m. in the Eglinton Avenue West and Nairn Avenue area.
Benjamin is described as being 5 feet 1 inch with a thin build, brown eyes, and straight black hair. It is unclear what she was wearing at the time of her disappearance.
Police are concerned for her safety but have not issued an Amber Alert.
MissingKids states that alerts are only issued if there are concerns that a child under 18 has been abducted or is in immediate danger.
Specific information must also be available to help find the missing child or suspected abductor, this includes descriptions of them or their vehicles.
However, anyone with further information should contact police at 416-808-1300 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.
"The Canadian Centre for Child Protection's caseworkers are available 24/7 to support families when their child goes missing, or they fear their child may go missing," the report states.
Contrary to various beliefs, TPS are reminding people that there is no 24-hour waiting period for reporting a missing person.
If you are concerned for someone's immediate safety, call 911. Otherwise, you can report a missing person to the Toronto Police Service by calling the non-emergency number 416-808-2222.
Police issued a similar call to action in July following the disappearance of a young girl in the city's downtown core.