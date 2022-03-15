Editions

The Body Of A 10-Year-Old Girl Was Just Recovered From An Ontario Creek

She fell through the ice last week.

Members of OPP West Region at Whirl Creek.

OPP_WR | Twitter

This article contains graphic content that might not be suitable for some readers.

Tragedy has struck the community of West Perth this week, Ontario Provincial Police say, after the body of a missing 10-year-old girl was found in Whirl Creek.

According to OPP West Region, the body of Taleya Paris was located shortly before 3 p.m. on Monday, March 14, after over a week of extensive search efforts.

The Perth County OPP, fire department and paramedic services first responded to reports of the missing girl on March 6, deploying various methods to assist in the search, including a canine unit, underwater search unit and aviation services.

"We'd like to thank the community for all the support and all of the partners that were involved in the search, including multiple fire departments and multiple units of the OPP," Inspector Wendy Burrow said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Our hearts are heavy at this time with the loss of this community member, and we look to our community to continue to provide support to the family involved," she added.

Police reported that several citizens had also offered to assist in the search but were asked to stay away due to "deteriorating conditions" along the water's edge.

OPP has stated that they do not believe Paris' death is suspicious. No further information has been released at this time.

"I want to thank all of the fire departments that have reached out to us over the past eight days," West Perth Fire Chief Bill Hunter said.

"We wouldn't have been able to do this without the help of fire departments across the province, and [we're] just very thankful for their support, and definitely the support that we received from the community," Hunter added.

