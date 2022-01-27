Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
ontario weather

Ontario Police Are Warning People To Stay Away From 'Ice Volcanoes' Along Lake Ontario

You can fall in and land in icy lake water!

Toronto Staff Writer
Ontario Police Are Warning People To Stay Away From 'Ice Volcanoes' Along Lake Ontario
Atomazul | Dreamstime

You may have been wary of regular volcanoes, but you might need to brush up on your knowledge of ice volcanoes.

Halton Police are warning residents to stay away and off of ice shelves forming along the shore of Lake Ontario. Ice shelves are formed over the top of the water and often feature a hole in the mound of ice.

"Nifty to look at, but not safe to explore. While the water is shallow underneath, if you pop through, you may not get out," reads a tweet from Halton Police on January 25.

According to an infographic reposted by the Halton police, if you were to fall in through the hole and into the shallow ice water beneath, you would have "little chance of climbing out."

The Weather Network is also warning residents of the dangers they pose and educating people on how they are formed.

Melinda Singh, a TWN meteorologist, says they're created by "strong winds" that sweep the lake water towards the shore, and over time, the frozen mounds develop as the water "freezes upon impact."

"Ice shelves protect the shorelines from erosion, but are also very dangerous since they are not solid structures," said Singh.

"Many ice shelves are hollow underneath and tend to form on the lake itself. It is very unsafe to walk on because you could step on a thin patch and fall right into the water," Singh added.

That thin patch is often called an ice volcano, according to another TWN meteorologist Matt Grinter.

Grinter says as ice volcanoes grow with each wave, a thin layer of ice forms at the edge of the ice shelf, and if someone were to step on it, they could be "plunging down into a six-to-10-foot-deep hole into the frigid waters."

So, if you see an interesting-looking mountain of ice along a lakeshore, your best bet is to take a picture from a safe distance away and enjoy the beauty of nature.

From Your Site Articles
Narcity Surveys 📋

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

ontario weather

Ontario's Weather Forecast Calls For Bone-Chilling Cold & 20 cm Of Snow In Some Areas Today

Extreme cold warnings are in effect across Ontario!

Photawa | Dreamstime, Anjelagr | Dreamstime

No matter where you are in Ontario, there's a good chance you'll have to brave freezing temperatures, snow or chaotic windchills on Wednesday, so bundle up or stay home.

Environment Canada is warning of extreme cold across the province and also has multiple special weather advisories in place for heavy snowfalls up to 25 centimetres in the north.

Keep Reading Show less
ontario weather

Extreme Cold Warnings Are Hitting Parts Of Ontario Today & It Could Dip Down To -45 C

It's like we're on the set of Frozen. 🥶

Shawn Goldberg | Dreamstime

You might want to cover yourself from head to toe in all of your warmest clothes, because extreme cold warnings are in effect throughout Ontario today.

As of Monday, January 24, Environment Canada issued 19 extreme cold warnings throughout the province, from Fort Severn all the way down to Kingston.

Keep Reading Show less
ontario weather

The Weather In Ontario Is About To Get Dangerous With 'Heavy' & 'Intense' Bursts Of Snow

Be very careful on the roads!

Marc Bruxelle | Dreamstime, Shawn Goldberg | Dreamstime

Read the latest Ontario weather news here.

Brace yourself! Some seriously cold weather will be hitting southern Ontario today, and you'll definitely want to make sure you're either bundled up or safe inside.

Keep Reading Show less
ontario weather

Ontario's Weather Set To Be The Coldest In Years This Weekend & It Will Bring More Snow

Some spots could get hit with 10 centimetres of snow.

Jiawangkun | Dreamstime

Ontario's weather forecast has the province slated to experience some of its coldest conditions in years thanks to incoming shots of arctic air.

According to The Weather Network (TWN), Friday morning will be "brutally cold," with the daytime temperature dropping to as low as -26 in regions like Ottawa and Bancroft.

Keep Reading Show less