25-Year-Old Man Dead After Drowning In The Rapid Waters Of Mississippi River Near Ottawa
The crime unit is investigating.
A 25-year-old man died from drowning in the Mississippi River just outside of Ottawa on May 15.
Pascal Bredin, from Gatineau, Quebec, was found in the river near a small town that is roughly a 40-minute drive from Ottawa in Blakeney, Ontario.
At around 9:45 in the morning, Lanark County Ontario Provincial Police responded to an emergency call for the incident.
In a news release on Sunday, police say that the man died in “a section of the river where the water moves rapidly.”
The Lanark County police continue to investigate the drowning alongside the Lanark County OPP Crime Unit. The Mississippi Mills Fire Department and the Lanark County Paramedic Service are also involved in the ongoing investigation.
According to data from the Government of Canada, drowning happens more often among males than females.
Males made up roughly 60% of 918 drowning cases that took place from April 2011 to July 2021. But children under the age of nine represent the largest number of drowning cases at 80%.
Since 2011, 32 drowning deaths have been reported in the electronic Canadian Hospitals Injury Reporting and Prevention Program (eCHIRPP) database, and 50% of those cases were of children four-year-old or younger.
This is a developing story. Check back for more details.
This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.