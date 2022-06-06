Mississauga Father Died After Inflatable Boat Capsized, But His Daughter Survived
The 7-year-old was wearing a life jacket and treated at the scene.
This article contains graphic content that might not be suitable for some readers.
Tragedy struck the Greater Toronto Area this weekend after a family outing turned deadly.
According to Wellington County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), officers responded to reports of a "possible drowning" at the Grand River Conservation Authority in Rockwood at around 6:20 p.m. on Saturday, June 4, 2022.
\u201c#WellingtonOPP continue to investigate after a 7y and 33y pulled from water @grandriverca #Rockwood. 33y pronounced deceased at hospital. 7y was wearing a life-jacket and survived. If you witnessed events and have not spoken with police call 1-888-310-1122 ^JC @wellingtncounty\u201d— OPP West Region (@OPP West Region) 1654453908
Upon investigation, police discovered that bystanders had pulled a 33-year-old father and a 7-year-old daughter from the water after their inflatable boat capsized.
OPP, Guelph Fire Department, and Guelph-Wellington Paramedic Service responded, transporting the male, a resident of Mississauga, to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The extent of injuries to the 7-year-old girl remains unknown. However, officers revealed that she was treated at the scene. She was also wearing a lifejacket at the time of the incident.
The OPP is asking anyone who may have witnessed the tragic incident to contact investigators at 1-888-310-1122.
Sadly, reports of drowning increase as the weather gets warmer, with several incidents confirmed over the past couple of weeks.
"Summertime is about taking almost every indoor activity and doing it outside. It also means finding ways to stay cool. While many of us enjoy a good swim, it is an activity that requires many safety considerations," the Government of Canada states.
Between April 2011 and July 2021, there were 918 drowning-related cases reported in selected emergency departments across Canada.
Over one-fifth of those drownings occurred in natural bodies of water, including ponds, lakes and rivers. Of all the people hospitalized due to drowning, more than 65% were male.