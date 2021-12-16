Trending Tags

covid-19 vaccine

A Doctor Offered Her Own Daughter $5K To Not Get Vaccinated In BC & She Didn't Listen

The mom said she "would strangle the people in the clinic."

Milkos | Dreamstime

An anesthesiologist with 16 years of experience working in B.C. said that she offered her daughter $5,000 to not get a COVID-19 vaccine.

The doctor, Rachel Maurice, spoke about her experience bribing her teen daughter at an anti-vaxxer event, which was recorded and posted on Facebook by Kari Simpson.

In the video, Maurice said that she has two teenaged kids, aged 14 and 16 at the time of the vaccine rollout. Working as an anesthesiologist during the beginning of the pandemic, she said to the crowd that she was nervous about bringing anything home to her kids.

She went on to explain that when she heard about the COVID-19 vaccines she thought they were going to take a long time to roll out.

"I usually take care of myself so I feel like I'm healthy, and I'll manage," she said, in reference to not getting a COVID-19 vaccine.

She said that the turning point for her was when there was talk of allowing children ages 12 and older to get doses of COVID-19 vaccines without parental consent. "That was my line in the sand," she said.*

Maurice openly said that she discussed not getting a COVID-19 vaccine with her kids.

"I told them that it would be over my dead body that they would be getting this shot," she said. In the video, the crowd cheers as she explained her story.

Her kids felt the consequences though, as she recalled one of her daughter's friends not being able to see her, due to being unvaccinated. It wasn't until her daughter's dance studio said that vaccinations would be required that her daughter wanted to get it.

Maurice said that she is separated from her children's father, and he wanted them to get a COVID-19 vaccine. She said that he was "relaying the information he was getting from other physicians in town."

In response to this, Maurice said that she tried to scare her kids, telling her daughter, "If you get the shot and you die then you're not dancing."

After that didn't work, she decided to bribe her daughter to not get a COVID-19 vaccine. Although she said that she knew that she would be losing her job soon, due to vaccination requirements, she offered her daughter $5,000 to "not to take the shot."

Her daughter refused to take the money, and Maurice responded, "I do not care about money, what I care about is your life."

Both of her kids did get vaccinated, going with the father to the clinic. Maurice said that she considered going with them but did not because she felt like she "would strangle the people in the clinic."

After her kids were vaccinated, she made them take a number of supplements, and she is now trying to convince them not to get booster doses.

*This article has been updated.

Health Canada has a robust website with all the latest information on COVID-19 vaccines and can answer any questions you may have.

