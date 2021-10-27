Trending Tags

Vancouver
BC Is Canada's First Province To Reveal Its Booster Doses Plan & Here's How It Will Work

All the info you need about boosters.

B.C. COVID-19 booster doses are here, and it was the first province in Canada to release a plan for rolling them out.

A press release from the government outlines who is going to get it first, when you can expect to get yours and how to get it when it's your turn.

According to the release, everyone over the age of 12 is eligible to get the booster dose starting January 2022, if you have been double vaccinated. If you are in a high-risk group, then you will be invited to get it sooner.

The release said: "People 70+ who are registered in the Get Vaccinated System, as well as Indigenous Peoples 12+, will soon be invited to book their booster."

They are also in the process of inviting other priority groups, such as people who work in long-term care facilities and "vulnerable people living in shelters or high-risk congregate settings."

Why Do We Need Booster Doses?

Dr. Bonnie Henry, the provincial health officer, said in the release that although the vaccines are highly effective, "we are starting to see a gradual decline in protection over time."

"As a result, we are taking the proactive step of expanding boosters to everyone in our province," she said.

What Vaccine Will I Be Given?

Moderna and Pfizer will be the two options for boosters.

People who received the AstraZeneca vaccine will be offered Moderna or Pfizer as their booster dose.

When Can I Get It?

Similar to the first phase of vaccine rollout, the timing of invitations is based on risk and age (beginning oldest to youngest), with an interval of between six to eight months from the second dose.

So, anyone who would like a booster dose and has been double-vaccinated can get one in between six to eight months after their second dose, depending on their risk group.

Where Can I Get It?

The boosters are going to be given at "health authority public-health community clinics and by participating pharmacies around the province," said the release.

To get the booster you will use the Get Vaccinated System, as was the case with the other doses.

Through this system, people will receive an invitation to book their booster shot when it's their turn, said the release.

You can then use this invitation to book your appointment. The release specified that no walk-ins will be accepted for boosters.

What About Children?

The release said, "Vaccinations for children five to 11 are subject to Health Canada approval and are anticipated to be coming soon."

It also said that the vaccine program for children ages 5 to 11 will use a supply of designated doses for children that will be delivered alongside the booster program.

Parents can register their kids for vaccination online now, though.

