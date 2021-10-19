The BC Government Just Made Flu Shots Free & Said 'This Year Is More Important Than Ever'
Previously it was only free for people in high-risk groups.
The B.C. government just announced that the flu shot is free this year for anyone over six months old.
Previously it was only free for people in high-risk groups, but now everyone is encouraged to get it.
"This year, it's especially important for people to get vaccinated against influenza. Last year's low influenza rates means our immunity against influenza is lower than usual," Dr. Bonnie Henry, the provincial health officer, said in a press release.
She also said that "getting your influenza vaccine this year is more important than ever to protect yourself, your community and our overstretched health-care system."
The release said that this change comes due to current pressures on the health care system.
"Seasonal influenza and other respiratory viruses will be in communities alongside COVID-19 this fall and winter," it read.
According to CBC, prior to this announcement, flu shots were around $25 to $30 for those who had to pay.
Flu shots are available this year from pharmacies, and you can find out where to get yours on the ImmunizeBC website.