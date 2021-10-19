Flu Shots Are Coming To Ontario & Here's Who Can Get One First
Flu shots are coming to Ontario next month, but most residents will have to wait their turn to get one.
Christine Elliott, Ontario's minister of health, announced the province's plan to roll out the annual flu immunization campaign on Tuesday.
Elliott revealed that flu shots would initially be given to Ontario's vulnerable population and will be available through doctor and nurse practitioner offices, participating pharmacies, and public health units.
"As Ontarians' flu supply is delivered in multiple shipments and the schedule is determined by the federal government and manufacturers, the province's initial supply of the flu vaccine was used to protect long-term care homes' residents and hospital patients," she said.
"This month, flu shots are available for seniors, children between 6 months and 4 years old, pregnant women and other individuals at high risk of flu complications."
"Beginning in November, the flu shot is available to all Ontarians," she added.
Elliott also assured residents that it is safe to receive the flu shot and a COVID-19 vaccine at the same time and encouraged residents to get both.