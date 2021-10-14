Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Mobile sign in image
Sign in
EN - News
vaccine passport

BC 'Circuit Breaker' Comes Into Effect In The North To Control 'Significant Situation'

Here are all the new rules for the next five weeks.

BC 'Circuit Breaker' Comes Into Effect In The North To Control 'Significant Situation'
ProvinceofBC | Youtube

Most of northern B.C. will enter a five-week "circuit breaker" in an attempt to control a growing number of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

Dr. Bonnie Henry, provincial health officer, said that effective 12:01 a.m. on Friday, October 15 through November 19, personal gatherings indoors and outdoors will be limited to vaccinated people only.

Those who are unvaccinated, or live with people who are unvaccinated, must remain in their households.

There are greater restrictions for fully vaccinated people too. Indoor gatherings are capped at five people and outdoor settings are a maximum of 25 people.


Organized events, such as weddings, are capped at 50 indoors and 100 outdoors and must only be attended by fully vaccinated people. Venues will require a COVID-19 safety plan.

Restaurants can continue to offer service but alcohol service will be stopped at 10 p.m. Nightclubs and bars with no food service will now be closed. Religious services must be virtual only.

Why is the circuit breaker being brought in?

Adrian Dix, minister of health, said parts of northern B.C. are currently experiencing a "significant situation."

In the region, 58 people, 45 of which have COVID-19, have been transferred by plane out of the north to hospitals in the Island Health Region and Metro Vancouver as critical care beds in hospitals have become overwhelmed.

A young person in their 20s has died from COVID-19 on Thursday, October 14, Dr. Henry also added.*

Minister Dix added: "We are all in, we have thrown everything in but the kitchen sink and the kitchen sink went in a week ago. We are doing everything we can to support the north and we will continue to do that. But we also need to ask people in the north to do more."

*This article has been updated.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web

Ontario's Vaccine Passport App Is Finally Here & It Can Be Set Up In 7 Easy Steps

Businesses will be able to scan QR codes by October 22.

Imaan Sheikh | Narcity

Ever since showing your vaccine certificates became mandatory to enter certain settings in the province, Ontarians have been waiting for an official verification app, and it's finally available for download.

The Verify Ontario app quietly appeared in the Apple and Google app stores on Thursday, October 14, and it'll help businesses and organizations scan visitors' QR codes to officially verify the validity of their vaccine certificates. QR codes for vaccine certificates are expected to roll out by October 22.

Keep Reading Show less

Vaccine Certificates Could Be Phased Out & Only Used For Mass Gatherings, Says Ontario Doc

"We may not require them in some venues but still require them in mass gatherings."

Government of Ontario | YouTube

Ontario's top doctor revealed that vaccine certificates could be phased out over time and eventually used for only mass gatherings during a COVID-19 update on Thursday.

Dr. Kieran Moore, Ontario's chief medical officer of health, stated that the province's proof of vaccination requirements will be gradually lifted based on case rates.

Keep Reading Show less

Here's What Could Change In Ontario After Step 3 Comes To An End

Vaccine certificate rules could reportedly change.

@fordnationdougford| Instagram, Gary Blakeley | Dreamstime

Ontario has been paused in step three of the reopening plan since mid-July 2021, but that could reportedly change very soon.

The Ontario government paused the province's exit from step three in August because of an increase of COVID-19 cases, the data surrounding the Delta variant and the "recent experiences of other jurisdictions," according to the Ontario government website.

Keep Reading Show less

Ontario's Proof Of Vaccine Portal Won't Work If You're Travelling Outside Of North America

The Ontario government is currently working on a fix.

Shawn Goldberg | Dreamstime

If you're travelling outside of North America and forget to download your proof of vaccination, you may be in trouble.

Alexandra Hilkene, press secretary for the Ministry of Health, confirmed to Narcity that Ontario's proof of vaccination portal was restricted to use within North America following reports of Canadians being unable to access the portal while travelling.

Keep Reading Show less