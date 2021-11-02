Dr. Bonnie Henry Has A Strong Message To Any Doctors Faking Vaccine Exemption Certificates
She said she's seen some of the fake certificates herself.
Dr. Bonnie Henry has issued a strong statement against any doctors in B.C. who are writing fake COVID-19 vaccine medical exemptions.
In Monday's conference, Dr. Henry said, "We're working closely with the College of Physicians. We put out guidance for physicians on what constitutes a valid medical exemption and what constitutes fraud, to be frank."
She added that she has seen a number of the "so-called certificates" from physicians.
In B.C., any health care worker who was unvaccinated as of November 1 was placed on unpaid leave. The province also announced that non-health care government employees should be vaccinated by November 22 or also face three months unpaid leave.
According to CBC, two doctors are being investigated for allegedly writing bogus COVID-19 mask and vaccine exemptions. The exemptions were offered through a website called EnableAir.com.
The College of Physicians and Surgeons of B.C. confirmed to CBC that they are investigating the certificates. The college has now posted a notice on how to verify a legitimate exemption from a fake one.
