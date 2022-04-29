BC Health Officials 'On Alert' As Canada Investigates Mystery Hepatitis Outbreak In Kids
Here are the signs and symptoms to watch out for.
Canada is investigating an unknown liver disease that's affecting children around the world, and B.C. health officials said now that they are "on alert" for it in the province.
As it stands, the investigation is underway in order to determine if the illness is linked to severe acute hepatitis, which has been reported in several children in Canada.
Last week, the first death from the "acute hepatitis of unknown origin" was reported by the World Health Organization.
Now, according to Canada's Chief Public Health Officer, Dr. Theresa Tam, there have been at least 169 cases reported in children in 12 different countries, 17 of which have required a liver transplant.
The reported cases of the illness have been in children as young as one month up to a 16-year-old.
B.C. 'on alert'
In response to the investigation, the B.C. government said that they are watching out for cases to appear in the province.
According to CTV News, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said that no cases of the illness have been identified in the province yet, but that it is a "probability" that some will come.
Dr. Henry told reporters on Thursday that officials have "been in contact with B.C. Children's Hospital and the specialized physician who would deal with issues like this, so we are on alert and watching for it and we will continue to do so."
Dr. Henry also clarified that the illness is not linked to the COVID-19 vaccine.
According to CTV News, Dr. Henry said that the "majority of the children, 80% of them, are under the age of six and are not yet eligible and have not been vaccinated."
What are the symptoms?
Dr. Henry said the known symptoms of the illness are diarrhea, stomach pains and vomiting.
In many of the reported cases so far, these symptoms appear before the kids started to show signs of jaundice — which is a sign of poor liver function.
However, it is not confirmed if the reported cases in Canada are linked to the cases reported in other countries.