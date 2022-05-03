NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

UBC Finds 'Silver Bullet' That Kills Bacteria & Can Stop Patients Getting These Infections

"The complications of silver that have challenged scientists for years."

Vancouver Editor
University of British Columbia sign. Right: Silver coating on a medical device.

Ritaanisimova | Dreamstime, UBC

Researchers at the University of British Columbia have discovered a "silver bullet" that will help people with medical devices implanted from getting infected.

The new formulation that they discovered will kill bacteria, in turn preventing infection in patients with medical devices like stents, feeding tubes, and catheters.

It is literally a silver bullet too — a silver-based coating that is applied to the devices.

The UBC researchers overcame "the complications of silver that have challenged scientists for years," by creating this novel formula, said a press release.

While medical devices that are implanted into patients can save lives, they also carry a risk of infection. The release said that these infections usually are from the device being contaminated while getting implanted.

This is so common actually, that one of the most common infections acquired in hospitals is urinary tract infections from catheters, the release added.

The silver coating kills the harmful bacteria that can cause infections. Silver has been known to have this ability, but the release said that researchers have long been "stumped," on how to actually make it work — until now.

Dr. Jayachandran Kizhakkedathu said that the coating is "highly effective," and it "won’t harm human tissues and could potentially eliminate implant-associated infections."

Silver is known to be pretty pricey, but the coating only requires a small amount. The release said that to coat a catheter would only add about 50 cents to the cost.

The new coating formula is now going to clinical trials, and the researchers are "optimistic that their discovery could be in wide use to prevent infections in patients within the next decade."

