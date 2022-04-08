UBC Was Ranked As One Of The Best Universities In The World In These Subject Areas
It was also one of the top universities overall!
The University of British Columbia has been ranked in the top 50 universities in the world, and is also one of the best in a separate ranking specifically on subjects.
UBC students can be happy with their university choice considering the QS World University Rankings for 2022 study featured 1,300 universities from around the globe.
QS evaluated the institutions based on six metrics — academic reputation, employer reputation, faculty/student ratio, citations per faculty, international faculty ratio, and international student ratio.
The academic reputation of the school carries the most weight in the methodology — making up 40% of the score.
Which subjects did UBC excel in?
Not only did UBC make the overall top universities list in 2022, but it also ranked in the top 40 across all of the broad subject areas, in a new ranking of the best universities in the world based on subjects.
If you're lost deciding on what university to go to — UBC clearly is a great option for people across disciplines.
This QS study analyzed 15,200 individual university programs worldwide.
For Natural Science, UBC came in at 26th — right under the University of Toronto which took 24th place.
For Engineering & Technology, it ranked 36th in the world.
The Arts and Humanities subject at UBC got the university 30th place on the list.
In Social Sciences & Management, UBC made 31st place.
The highest-ranking subject for UBC was Life Sciences & Medicine, which landed it at 24th place.