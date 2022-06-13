NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
ubc

UBC Just Ranked Among The Best Universities In The World & It Beat Out So Many In Canada

Move over UAlberta!

Vancouver Staff Writer
​People walking through the UBC campus. Right: UBC graduates and a Canada flag.

People walking through the UBC campus. Right: UBC graduates and a Canada flag.

@universityofbc | Instagram

If you've been thinking about attending university in Vancouver, a new study is showing just how amazing The University of British Columbia is. In fact, UBC is so great that it has just been ranked as one of the best universities in the world.

UBC was ranked as the third best university in Canada and 47th best university in the world, according to the QS World University Rankings for 2023.

A total of 1,400 universities were ranked, so UBC's position is super good. Right behind it was the University of Alberta, Université de Montréal, and McMaster University.

Only two Canadian universities managed to get a leg up on UBC — McGill University and the University of Toronto.

It might not have taken first place, but the ranking said that "it is recognized internationally for excellence in teaching and research as well as global impact."

"UBC is also the first university in North America to commit to implementing the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples, and to take a human rights-based approach to our Indigenous strategic framework," it added.

The university ranking was based on a set of six key criteria including academic reputation, employer reputation, faculty-to-student ratio, citations per faculty, international student ratio and international faculty ratio.

Plus, the campus is absolutely stunning.

If you're not sold on UBC, you can even go through the rankings to filter and narrow down certain countries to see which ones have the best universities.

It's a super helpful tool for anyone considering attending a university soon.

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...