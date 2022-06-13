UBC Just Ranked Among The Best Universities In The World & It Beat Out So Many In Canada
Move over UAlberta!
If you've been thinking about attending university in Vancouver, a new study is showing just how amazing The University of British Columbia is. In fact, UBC is so great that it has just been ranked as one of the best universities in the world.
UBC was ranked as the third best university in Canada and 47th best university in the world, according to the QS World University Rankings for 2023.
A total of 1,400 universities were ranked, so UBC's position is super good. Right behind it was the University of Alberta, Université de Montréal, and McMaster University.
Only two Canadian universities managed to get a leg up on UBC — McGill University and the University of Toronto.
It might not have taken first place, but the ranking said that "it is recognized internationally for excellence in teaching and research as well as global impact."
"UBC is also the first university in North America to commit to implementing the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples, and to take a human rights-based approach to our Indigenous strategic framework," it added.
The university ranking was based on a set of six key criteria including academic reputation, employer reputation, faculty-to-student ratio, citations per faculty, international student ratio and international faculty ratio.
Plus, the campus is absolutely stunning.
If you're not sold on UBC, you can even go through the rankings to filter and narrow down certain countries to see which ones have the best universities.
It's a super helpful tool for anyone considering attending a university soon.