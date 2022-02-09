A UBC Student Has Created A Black Library In Vancouver & Here's Why It's Super Important
It will help fill a "noticeable void" in the city, organizers say.
A student from UBC created a Black Library in Vancouver, and it is going to be more than a place to rent out books.
The city's newest addition will also act as a safe space for the Black community in Vancouver. It was founded by a student named Maya Preshyon with the help of Simon Grefiel, who wanted to help solve a huge problem.
According to a post made on the Van Black Library Instagram account, during "urban renewal" a community called Hogan's Alley was "demolished and expropriated years ago. Thus, quashing the only identifiable Black neighbourhood and community in Vancouver even to this day."
Since this community was taken away, "most Black people in Vancouver seldom find themselves in a large-scale connected community," the post added.
This isolation from a sense of community can lead to "loneliness, self-gaslighting of microaggressions experienced on the day to day, and lack of belonging," the post explained.
In an email to Narcity, Preshyon said: "This idea came to me when I was feeling defeated and unsure of what approach to take in terms of creating something to counteract the feelings of cultural isolation."
That's where Van Black Libary comes in. The organizers wanted to create a space committed to catering to people in the Black and BIPOC communities.
"VBL is aiming to create a physical space for every one of the diasporas to come together, supported and uplifted alongside BIPOC neighbours, and allies who share an understanding of VBL’s necessity," Preshyon added.
The not-for-profit initiative is fundraising right now in the hopes of expanding to a physical space and facilitating more programming. They are also asking for book donations, to add to the library.
They have an online database for books available right now, to make them more accessible.
The sky is the limit for where this can go. The Van Black Library has the potential to be a space for group therapy, childcare, events, and exhibitions.
In just two weeks since the idea came about, there has been overwhelming support. Right now they are halfway to meeting the current fundraising goal, of $35,000.
When they reach that they are planning to open a physical space to the public, which they are searching for now.