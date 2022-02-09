Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

A UBC Student Has Created A Black Library In Vancouver & Here's Why It's Super Important

It will help fill a "noticeable void" in the city, organizers say.

Vancouver Editor
A UBC Student Has Created A Black Library In Vancouver & Here's Why It's Super Important
Van Black Library, Eq Roy | Dreamstime

A student from UBC created a Black Library in Vancouver, and it is going to be more than a place to rent out books.

The city's newest addition will also act as a safe space for the Black community in Vancouver. It was founded by a student named Maya Preshyon with the help of Simon Grefiel, who wanted to help solve a huge problem.

According to a post made on the Van Black Library Instagram account, during "urban renewal" a community called Hogan's Alley was "demolished and expropriated years ago. Thus, quashing the only identifiable Black neighbourhood and community in Vancouver even to this day."

Since this community was taken away, "most Black people in Vancouver seldom find themselves in a large-scale connected community," the post added.

This isolation from a sense of community can lead to "loneliness, self-gaslighting of microaggressions experienced on the day to day, and lack of belonging," the post explained.

In an email to Narcity, Preshyon said: "This idea came to me when I was feeling defeated and unsure of what approach to take in terms of creating something to counteract the feelings of cultural isolation."

Van Black Library

That's where Van Black Libary comes in. The organizers wanted to create a space committed to catering to people in the Black and BIPOC communities.

"VBL is aiming to create a physical space for every one of the diasporas to come together, supported and uplifted alongside BIPOC neighbours, and allies who share an understanding of VBL’s necessity," Preshyon added.

The not-for-profit initiative is fundraising right now in the hopes of expanding to a physical space and facilitating more programming. They are also asking for book donations, to add to the library.

They have an online database for books available right now, to make them more accessible.

The sky is the limit for where this can go. The Van Black Library has the potential to be a space for group therapy, childcare, events, and exhibitions.

In just two weeks since the idea came about, there has been overwhelming support. Right now they are halfway to meeting the current fundraising goal, of $35,000.

When they reach that they are planning to open a physical space to the public, which they are searching for now.

From Your Site Articles
Narcity Surveys 📋

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

canadian tiktok

This TikTok Shows '400' People Storming Through The UBC Campus & It's Wild (VIDEO)

Now that's what you call a giant game of manhunt!

@alexbalbino3 | TikTok

A TikTok shows hundreds of people storming through the UBC campus in a giant game of manhunt. The TikTok video has gained popularity on social media because it looks like a scene from The Hunger Games.

On Saturday, February 6, UBC students held a giant game of Fugitive — also called manhunt — on the UBC campus in Vancouver. The TikTok video's caption says there were 400 people all playing together.

Keep Reading Show less

A UBC Professor Has Been Accused Of Making Racist Comments During A Lecture & It's On Video

A student recorded the moment.

Kalebkroetsch | Dreamstime

An investigation has been launched after a university professor in B.C. was accused of making racist comments during a lecture.

In the video, posted to Streamable, you can hear the professor from the University of British Columbia's Department of Chemistry, rambling about IQ levels and race.

Keep Reading Show less

This Map Of Vancouver Shows How Long You're Expected To Live & It Varies By Almost 10 Years

It all depends on where you live.

The University Of British Columbia, Wei Chuan Liu | Dreamstime

An interactive map of Metro Vancouver shows that how long people live can vary by almost a decade based on the neighbourhood.

The map was created by the University of British Columbia, which led a study on life expectancy.

Keep Reading Show less
university of bc

2 UBC Students Have Died After A Car 'Veered Off' The Road Onto A Campus Sidewalk

Both students were 18 years old.

UBC | Facebook, Adam Melnyk | Dreamstime

Early on Sunday morning, two University of British Columbia (UBC) students were killed after a vehicle "veered off the side of the road" into the sidewalk.

According to University RCMP, police were called at around 1:46 a.m. to the collision site on North West Marine Drive. The 18-year-old male and 18-year-old female pedestrians were pronounced dead at the scene.

Keep Reading Show less