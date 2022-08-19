Free Online Courses In BC That Will Help You Land Your Dream Job & Make Bank
This is the ultimate life hack! 🤑
University courses can get pricey, so if there is a way to get a head start all for free, it might just be a smart thing to do.
These free online courses with the University of British Columbia will give you an educational boost, without all the cost.
UBC has even been ranked as one of the best universities in the world and they are offering these free courses through an online course provider called edX.
They are taught by real professors, just like a real class, and you can complete them at your own pace, within a specific time period.
Plus, some of these courses also just sound straight-up fun and too hard to resist.
Working as a Game Writer
Pace: Self-paced
Duration of Study: Around 5 weeks
When Can You Start: September 30
Who Should Apply: This course will teach you how to write your very own games and how to apply for game writing jobs. It's basically a dream course for all the gamers out there!
AP Psychology - Course 1: What is Psychology?
Pace: Self-paced
Duration of Study: Around 3 weeks
When Can You Start: Immediately
Who Should Apply: This free course will teach you the history and research methods behind psychology. If being a psychologist is your dream, this course would be a great place to start.
How to Code: Simple Data
Pace: Self-paced
Duration of Study: Around 7 weeks
When Can You Start: Immediately
Who Should Apply: This course is a great way to start introducing yourself to the world of code — all for free!
With this course, you can "learn the secret to writing well-tested and easy to improve programs, that will set you up to master any programming language," according to the class description.
Introduction to Marketing
Pace: Self-paced
Duration of Study: Around 6 weeks
When Can You Start: Immediately
Who Should Apply: If you are planning on diving into the world of business, this is a great course to take. This course will teach you all the fundamentals of marketing and prep you for that dream career.
Outdoor Education in STEM
Pace: Self-paced
Duration of Study: Around 3 weeks
When Can You Start: October 21
Who Should Apply: This is a great free course for whether you are a teacher or not, to learn the importance of education and the outdoors.
There are many skills that can be learned in nature and this course will teach you that.