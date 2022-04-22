Iconic Movies & TV Shows That You Probably Didn't Know Were Filmed At UBC
Do you remember these scenes?
The University of British Columbia is a well-known school not only for education but also for being a hot filming location for big movies.
Vancouver — also known as "Hollywood North" — is home to a ton of filming productions and big celebrities. The UBC campus is a prime location for scenes, and you'll probably recognize it in a few of your favourite movies.
If you're a student there you can take comfort in the fact that sometime you might casually bump into Ryan Reynolds – who was just on campus not too long ago filming The Adam Project.
The school campus basically doubles as a film set at this point — and students definitely take notice.
The campus is stunning, so it makes for an ideal backdrop in films and shows.
Here is a list of some amazing productions that were filmed around the campus of UBC.
Fifty Shades of Grey
The romantic drama film Fifty Shades of Grey actually filmed scenes in the Irving K. Barber Learning Centre at UBC.
The film features Dakota Johnson, Jamie Dornan and Luke Grimes.
Night At The Museum
Back in 2006, Night At The Museum was filmed in the Chemistry Building at UBC. The movie stars big-time actors Ben Stiller, Owen Wilson and Robin Williams.
The Adam Project
The Adam Project is one of the more recent productions filmed all throughout the UBC campus.
Ryan Reynolds loves to film his movies in his hometown of Vancouver — so it's no surprise he chose UBC as one of the prime locations for the film.
X-Men Origins: Wolverine
Any UBC students that are supernatural fans should get excited — because one of the iconic X-Men movies has the campus featured in it. That means you can walk the same street as the Wolverine did.
Back in 2009, X-Men Origins: Wolverine, was filmed there. The exact scene in the movie was shot in the Buchanan Tower on the campus.
Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer
Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer was shot at the Chan Centre for the Performing Arts which is a major part of UBC’s Arts and Culture District.
The film featured so many stars like Jessica Alba, Chris Evans and Stan Lee.
It seems like the school is a popular spot for superheroes to attend!
Catwoman
Keeping with the theme of heroes — in 2007, Catwoman, was also shot at the Chan Centre for the Performing Arts.
Halle Berry starred in the movie, which is reason enough to go and watch it.
Riverdale
Riverdale is filmed all around B.C., and the cast can be spotted all the time in Vancouver.
Some episodes have UBC as the set, featuring buildings like the Cecil Green Park House.
Next time you are walking around campus, keep an eye out for KJ Apa, Cole Sprouse, Lili Reinhart and Camila Mendes.