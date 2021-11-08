Remembrance Day 2021 Will Be A Stat Holiday In Most Of Canada But Here's Who Won't Be Off
Remembrance Day 2021 is quickly approaching in Canada, and while some provinces mark the occasion with a statutory holiday, it's business as usual for others.
On November 11, nine provinces and territories will have the day off, while employees in four provinces will go to work.
If you live in Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec or Nova Scotia, you do not have Remembrance Day as an official stat holiday. In these places, individual businesses or companies may choose to give workers the day off, but it is not a provincial requirement.
If you live in any of the three territories, B.C., Alberta, Saskatchewan, New Brunswick, P.E.I., or Newfoundland, you will have the day off on Thursday, November 11.
Regardless of whether or not you're working, you can still pay tribute.
"Every year, at the eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month, we gather in memorial parks, community halls, workplaces, schools and homes to stand in honour of all who have fallen," says the Royal Canadian Legion.
The non-profit organization encourages everyone from across the country to take part in the moment of silence "to mark the sacrifice of the many who have fallen in the service of their country, and to acknowledge the courage of those who still serve."
There's even unofficial "poppy protocol" for those who chose to wear one, which involves wearing your poppy in a certain spot and removing it appropriately when the time comes.
