Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Vancouver
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - News

Here's What's Open & Closed For Remembrance Day in Vancouver

Make sure to get your poppy.

Here's What's Open & Closed For Remembrance Day in Vancouver
Syda Productions | Dreamstime, Oasisamuel | Dreamstime

Remembrance Day 2021 is an official holiday in B.C., which means that some things are going to be closed up for the day, and certain stores will have different hours.

Nine provinces and territories mark the day as a holiday, but it's business as usual in Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec and Nova Scotia.

Remembrance Day is on November 11, and here's what's open and closed in Vancouver.

Malls

CF Pacific Centre: Open 11:05 a.m. to 7 p.m.

City Square: Open 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Kingsgate: Open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Metrotown: Open 11:05 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Grocery Stores

Safeway: Open regular hours

Save-On-Foods: Open regular hours

Real Canadian Superstore: Open regular hours

Walmart: Open regular hours

Government Services

Banks: Closed

Canada Post: Closed

City Services: Government offices are closed; other services can be checked here.

Entertainment 

Cineplex Theatres: Open regular hours

Science World: Open regular hours

Vancouver Art Gallery: Open regular hours

Liquor Stores

BC Liquor Northgate: Open 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.

BC Liquor 39th & Cambie: Open 12 p.m. to 11 p.m.

BC Liquor 28th & Main: Open 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

From Your Site Articles

Remembrance Day 2021 Events In Metro Vancouver Where You Can Pay Your Respects

Here's everything thats happening.

Valentino Visentini | Dreamstime, Rfzoom | Dreamstime

Remembrance Day is all about taking time to pay respect to soldiers past and present by doing things like wearing a poppy, taking a moment of silence, and going to a ceremony.

This year November 11, Remembrance Day, falls on a Thursday.

Keep Reading Show less

Remembrance Day 2021 Will Be A Stat Holiday In Most Of Canada But Here's Who Won't Be Off

Four provinces do not officially have a stat holiday.👇🇨🇦

Elena Elisseeva | Dreamstime, Jerome Cid | Dreamstime

Remembrance Day 2021 is quickly approaching in Canada, and while some provinces mark the occasion with a statutory holiday, it's business as usual for others.

On November 11, nine provinces and territories will have the day off, while employees in four provinces will go to work.

Keep Reading Show less

Remembrance Day 2021 Is Coming & There's 'Poppy Protocol' You Probs Didn't Even Know Existed

Always make sure you remove a poppy properly.👇

Darcy Moen | Dreamstime, Canadapanda | Dreamstime

Remembrance Day in Canada is honoured on November 11 and wearing a poppy is a big part of the process of respecting our veterans.

According to the Royal Canadian Legion, almost 20 million poppies are expected to be handed out this year — but did you know there's an actual "poppy protocol" that should be followed wherever possible?

Keep Reading Show less

Here's What's Open & Closed For Thanksgiving In Vancouver

Make sure you've got everything you need for Thanksgiving dinner! 🦃

Chakrapong Worathat | Dreamstime, Boonsom | Dreamstime

Thanksgiving is just about here, which means you have to know where to run out and buy that last-minute turkey from.

Like any holiday, it means some stores are planning to shut down shop while others will keep their doors open.

Keep Reading Show less