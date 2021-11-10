Here's What's Open & Closed For Remembrance Day in Vancouver
Make sure to get your poppy.
Remembrance Day 2021 is an official holiday in B.C., which means that some things are going to be closed up for the day, and certain stores will have different hours.
Nine provinces and territories mark the day as a holiday, but it's business as usual in Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec and Nova Scotia.
Remembrance Day is on November 11, and here's what's open and closed in Vancouver.
Malls
CF Pacific Centre: Open 11:05 a.m. to 7 p.m.
City Square: Open 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Kingsgate: Open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Metrotown: Open 11:05 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Grocery Stores
Safeway: Open regular hours
Save-On-Foods: Open regular hours
Real Canadian Superstore: Open regular hours
Walmart: Open regular hours
Government Services
Banks: Closed
Canada Post: Closed
City Services: Government offices are closed; other services can be checked here.
Entertainment
Cineplex Theatres: Open regular hours
Science World: Open regular hours
Vancouver Art Gallery: Open regular hours
Liquor Stores
BC Liquor Northgate: Open 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.
BC Liquor 39th & Cambie: Open 12 p.m. to 11 p.m.
BC Liquor 28th & Main: Open 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.