Toronto School Shut Down Amid Police Negotiation With Nearby Man That Lasted Over 12 Hours
The man was making threats to residents in a home.
A Toronto school shut down for the day while police were negotiating with a man in "crisis" nearby for over 12 hours.
On Thursday evening at 9:52 p.m., police responded to a man in crisis near Kennedy Road and Kenmark Boulevard who had "had made threats to people in a home," leading people to have fled the home, according to a tweet from Toronto Police.
The man was barricaded and was possibly armed, and police began trying to "negotiate and de-escalate" the situation.
In an update at 8:15 a.m. on Friday morning, police officers were "still negotiating a peaceful a conclusion."
The roads in the area were closed off, and the TTC sent out shelter buses "to accommodate evacuated people."
St. Maria Goretti, a nearby school, was placed in a hold and secure, police said. However, at 12:26 p.m., officers said in a tweet that the school was closed for the day.
Police updated the situation on Twitter shortly after, at 1:09 p.m.
Officers on the scene "peacefully" ended the incident with no injuries and said the man would be taken to hospital. "We will "get him the help he needs," they said.
Police confirmed that roads in the area would open shortly.