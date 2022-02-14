Sections

A Toronto School Is Placed Under Lockdown After A Shooting & Police Are On Scene

One person has been seriously injured.

Toronto Staff Writer
David and Mary Thomson Collegiate Institute | Google Maps

A Toronto high school is currently placed under lockdown as police investigate a shooting that reportedly occurred on its premises on Monday afternoon.

According to Toronto Police Services (TPS), the ongoing situation is happening at David and Mary Thomson Collegiate Institute, located at 125 Brockley Dr.

A male victim has been found with gunshot wounds, and injuries appear to be serious.

At the moment, TPS believes the shooting happened within the confines of the building but did not specify whether the suspect was arrested or if they are still active.

Motorists who regularly pass by the school might want to find an alternative route as reports state there is a "large police presence" in the area.

Toronto District School Board (TDSB) issued their own statement on the incident, revealing that it occurred shortly after the dismissal bell.

"Toronto Police are currently investigating a shooting at David and Mary Thomson CI that occurred shortly after dismissal," TDSB wrote. "At this point in time, we do not have many details but are working closely with police who now at school."

The shocking event isn't the first time schools have been placed in lockdown due to gun threats this February.

Two schools in Brampton were placed on hold and secure last Tuesday after an incident involving a handgun occurred nearby.

According to Peel Regional Police, officers received a call at 8:26 a.m. on February 8, 2022, about a man and woman who were dropped off near the school by a "transportation provider" before refusing to pay and flashing a handgun.

