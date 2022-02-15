Sections

A Student Has Died At A Toronto School Shooting & Officials Are Speaking Out

Toronto police are still investigating.

Toronto Staff Writer
David and Mary Thomson Collegiate Institute | Google Maps

Toronto officials are expressing their condolences on social media on Tuesday for a David and Mary Thomson Collegiate Institute student who was shot and killed during an on-premise attack on Monday afternoon.

The shooting occurred on school grounds shortly after classes were dismissed for the day.

Upon arrival, police discovered a male victim suffering from gunshot wounds that appeared to be "serious." The student, who hasn't been identified, was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

City officials and members of Toronto Police Services (TPS) later issued statements on the matter, expressing grief and their determination to find out why the violent attack took place.

"David and Mary Thompson is my high school. The neighborhood I grew up in and where my mother still lives," Dave Rydzik, Superintendent 43 Division, tweeted. "It truly saddens me that yet another young life is lost to such a senseless tragedy. Why is the question. What makes someone feel this is their only option."

"Any act of violence which takes place in a school is both tragic and unacceptable. My thoughts are with the family and friends of the victim and the students and staff at David and Mary Thomson Collegiate Institute," Mayor John Tory tweeted.

Toronto District School Board (TDSB) also commented on the issue, offering condolences to the student's family, friends, and loved ones.

"We will be supporting the student's family in every way possible and will be ensuring that students and staff are supported at the school in the days and weeks ahead," the TDSB statement reads.

