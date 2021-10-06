Trending Tags

Toronto Police Arrested A 15-Year-Old In Connection To A North York High School Stabbing

TPS laid four charges against the teenager.

Toronto Police Arrested A 15-Year-Old In Connection To A North York High School Stabbing
Mira Agron | Dreamstime

Toronto Police have just arrested a teenager involved in a stabbing that reportedly took place at George S. Henry Academy.

In a press release posted on October 6, TPS said they responded to reports of a stabbing at a school in the Don Mills Road and Graydon Hall Drive area.

It is reported that a 16-year-old boy was walking in one of the hallways at school when he was approached by a 15-year-old. A verbal confrontation took place that then evolved into a physical altercation.

The 16-year-old suffered a single stab wound to his torso and was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

The suspect had left the area but was arrested by police officers a short while later. The 15-year-old boy has been charged with aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, weapons dangerous, and carrying a concealed weapon.

He is expected to appear in court this morning at 10 a.m.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

