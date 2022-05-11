Ontario School Was Placed Under Lockdown After Suspect Was Allegedly Seen With An Axe
There were no reported injuries.
On Tuesday, a school in Brampton was placed under lockdown after police were called to the scene due to reports of a dangerous weapon.
Peel Regional Police got a call at around 12:00 p.m. on May 10 and attended Fletchers Creek Senior Public School in the Malta Avenue and Sir Lou Drive area. Police say that a male youth was allegedly seen with an axe outside of the high school.
The police took to Twitter and announced that the high school was placed under lockdown at around 12:43 p.m., which was later lifted.
There were no reported injuries, and, at the time of publication, the police were unable to find the male youth that was believed to be involved in the act.
UPDATE pic.twitter.com/ft6QHHbRWb
— Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) May 10, 2022
Peel Regional Police Constable Heather Cannon later posted a video to Twitter just before 2:00 p.m. She said they "have lifted the lockdown here at the school. Again, we have not located anybody inside the school that we believe was responsible for holding the axe that was seen outside the school."
"At this point, they are just letting the students out, and they are just going to be checking attendance and letting the kids go back in school."
"The officers were going to be staying on the scene just for a little while longer, but the investigation will still be ongoing, and anybody with any further information can contact us," she concluded.
Earlier this year, two schools in Brampton were in hold and secure after an incident involving a handgun happened nearby.
Apparently, there was a man and woman who were dropped off by a "transportation provider" when they refused to pay and pulled out a handgun.
Police say the pair fled on foot, and the victim didn't suffer any physical injuries.