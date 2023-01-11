Police Are Looking For An 'Armed & 'Dangerous' Suspect After A Random Stabbing In Mississauga
The victim was stabbed from behind.
Peel Regional Police (PRP) are searching for an "armed and dangerous" suspect following an unprovoked stabbing in Mississauga.
On January 10, a man was stabbed near Hurontario Street north of John Street at around 4:40 p.m. in what police believe was a random attack, according to a press release.
Police say that the suspect approached the man from behind and stabbed him.
Following the attack, the suspect fled the scene and began running southbound down Hurontario Street before heading eastbound on John Street.
The victim was transported to the hospital in an ambulance and transferred to a trauma centre, where he received care for his injuries and is in "critical but stable condition," according to police.
Police describe the suspect as a Middle Eastern man between 5 feet and 8 inches tall to 5 feet and 9 inches tall with a medium build wearing a shiny green puffy jacket, grey sweatpants and white shoes.
Suspect in unprovoked stabbing.Peel Regional Police
Photos of the suspect show him walking down the street with a black hood pulled over his head.
Suspect in unprovoked stabbing.Peel Regional Police
Police are asking anyone who spots the suspect to call 911 immediately and not to approach him as he is considered armed and dangerous.
Police are seeking video surveillance, dashcam and video footage of the attack and are asking anyone with potential evidence to submit it to their online evidence submission page.
Anyone with information is asked to call 11 Division Criminal Investigation Bureau officers at 905-453-2121 extension 1133 or leave an anonymous tip with Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).