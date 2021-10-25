Toronto Schools Are Reportedly Telling Kids Not To Speak At Lunch For COVID-19 Prevention
Lunches are apparently meant to be quick and quiet.
Toronto students have been back to in-person learning for a while now and while they can see their friends at school again, they're reportedly being told not to talk to them during lunchtime.
"By keeping talking to a minimum while eating and while masks are off, we are reducing the possibility of spread of COVID-19," Ryan Bird, the spokesperson of Toronto's District School Board told Narcity via email.
School lunchtimes have been quick and quiet as per the advice of Toronto Public Health, and according to CTV News Toronto, parents are expressing shock and concern over the guidelines. Bird said these guidances have been put into place since September 2020.
Staggered lunch breaks and recesses are part of the guidelines Toronto Public Health has recommended to schools across the city.
Even though there are talks of getting COVID-19 vaccines to children between 5 and 11 years old, kids under the age of 12 aren't currently eligible to get vaccinated.
Earlier this month a high school in Etobicoke was entirely shut down due to a COVID-19 outbreak and as of October 22, 13 elementary and secondary schools are currently dealing with outbreaks of their own.
TDSB has mandated COVID-19 vaccines so that by November 1 staff, trustees, and anyone else who is in contact with students or staff at a TDSB workplace, must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 unless they are exempt under the Human Rights Code.
Health Canada has a robust website with all the latest information on the vaccines and can answer any questions you may have. Click here for more information.