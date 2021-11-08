Trending Tags

A Toronto School Has Been Shut Down After A Massive COVID-19 Outbreak

At least 13 cases have been confirmed amongst staff and students.

Precious Blood Catholic School | Google Maps

A Toronto school has been shut down following a widespread COVID-19 outbreak, and public health is investigating.

The Toronto Catholic District School Board reported on Sunday that Precious Blood Catholic School in Scarborough would be temporarily shutting down in-person learning and activities starting on November 8 due to an ongoing investigation by Toronto Public Health (TPH).

According to TPH, at least 13 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed at the school, with additional lab results still pending.

"We received additional lab results this afternoon & are recommending a whole school dismissal as a precautionary measure to protect staff, students and the community from further COVID-19 transmission within the school," TPH tweeted on Sunday.

The agency also revealed that it had reached out to individuals who've had close contact with those affected and advised them to stay home and get tested.

In the meantime, the school board said it is working closely with TPH and will let the community know when they've settled on a date for students to safely return to in-person learning.

