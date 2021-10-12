Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Mobile sign in image
Sign in
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - News

COVID-19 Outbreak In Etobicoke Forces A Whole School To Close & Switch To Remote Learning

It's the first school to send everyone home this year this year.

COVID-19 Outbreak In Etobicoke Forces A Whole School To Close & Switch To Remote Learning
Google Maps

An entire high school in Etobicoke was just shut down by Toronto Public Health due to an outbreak of COVID-19.

Starting Tuesday, October 12, Silverthorn Collegiate Institute on Mill Road will be shut down and all students will resume their classes remotely, TPH announced in a press release last night. This is the first school of the year to issue a whole-school dismissal.

Toronto Public Health said they'll monitor this COVID-19 outbreak, which will also include following up with close contacts and recommending whole-school testing.

"COVID-19 activity in the school setting is not unexpected, given that the virus continues to circulate in Toronto and how transmissible Delta variant is," TPH officials wrote. "This is why TPH continues to remind all residents to get vaccinated as soon as possible, if they have not already done so. As we learn to live with COVID-19, the vaccine is the best protection against serious illness, hospitalization, intubation and death. Getting the vaccine will also protect residents who are currently not able to get vaccinated, such as those who may be immunocompromised and children under 12 years old."

As of October 8, 21 schools across Toronto have active outbreaks, and there are 30 active investigations in 122 school settings.

Toronto Public Health said they declare an outbreak if there are two or more lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases linked within school settings in 14 days.

From Your Site Articles
Stay Informed
Get Toronto's latest and greatest stories every day straight to your inbox.

Toronto COVID-19 Outbreaks Include The Keg, Metro & More (UPDATE)

There are over 45 confirmed outbreaks in the city.

Blakeley | Dreamstime

Toronto COVID-19 outbreaks have been reported in multiple locations this week including restaurants and designer clothing shops.

According to The City of Toronto, there are currently 46 active COVID-19 outbreaks in the city with the vast majority occurring in workplace settings and schools.

Keep Reading Show less

Multiple Ontario Schools Have Shut Down Due To COVID-19 Outbreaks

At least one of the closures will last two weeks.

Google Maps

Multiple Ontario schools have shut down due to COVID-19 outbreaks as of Friday.

The Ministry of Education reports that 810 schools out of a total of 4,844 have confirmed cases of COVID-19, which makes up approximately 16.72%.

Keep Reading Show less

Toronto COVID-19 Outbreaks Include The Cheesecake Factory, TTC, Harbour 60 & More

There are 20 outbreaks in the city right now.

The Cheesecake Factory | Google Maps, Vadim Rodnev | Dreamstime

Toronto COVID-19 outbreaks have affected some of the city's most beloved restaurants this summer, and at least a few of them are still ongoing.

According to the city's website, there are currently 20 active COVID-19 outbreaks in Toronto with the vast majority of them occurring in workplace and community settings.

Keep Reading Show less